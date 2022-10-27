Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warming trend brings 70s to kick off November

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers keep mainly W of the Metro Thursday evening and come to an end for most around midnight. We’ll hang on to some clouds through Friday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon. This will help us to warm to the 60s, a high of 63 for Omaha. It’ll be a pleasant day with light breezes.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast

The warming trend continues into the start of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. That stays in place through Thursday of next week helping us to warm to the 70s by Monday! We’ll stay mild through nearly all of next work week.

Warming and drier trend
Warming and drier trend

Plan on low 70s for Halloween with a mild night in store for trick-or-treaters.

Trick or treat
Trick or treat

Late next week/next weekend the ridge finally breaks down with slightly cooler air and our next rain chances moving in.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days

