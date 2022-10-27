Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warming trend brings 70s to kick off November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers keep mainly W of the Metro Thursday evening and come to an end for most around midnight. We’ll hang on to some clouds through Friday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon. This will help us to warm to the 60s, a high of 63 for Omaha. It’ll be a pleasant day with light breezes.

Friday forecast (wowt)

The warming trend continues into the start of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. That stays in place through Thursday of next week helping us to warm to the 70s by Monday! We’ll stay mild through nearly all of next work week.

Warming and drier trend (wowt)

Plan on low 70s for Halloween with a mild night in store for trick-or-treaters.

Trick or treat (wowt)

Late next week/next weekend the ridge finally breaks down with slightly cooler air and our next rain chances moving in.

Next 5 days (wowt)

