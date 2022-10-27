Elkhorn River access sites closing for the season next week
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn River access sites will close again for the winter season starting next week.
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced Thursday that three points will close Nov. 1. The sites — Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and West Maple Road — will reopen again in the spring, on April 1.
