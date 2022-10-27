Elkhorn River access sites closing for the season next week

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District logo
Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District logo(PHOTO: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Facebook page)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn River access sites will close again for the winter season starting next week.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced Thursday that three points will close Nov. 1. The sites — Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and West Maple Road — will reopen again in the spring, on April 1.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Outlook
Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire

Latest News

Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
WOWT Ben Sasse at Florida
BREAKING: Florida faculty expected to make urgent vote on Sasse
WOWT BREAKING: No confidence meeting for Sasse
BREAKING: No confidence meeting for Sasse
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse visited the University of Florida on Oct. 10, 2022, as the school's...
LIVE: University of Florida faculty panel expected to cast ‘no confidence’ vote on Sasse selection process