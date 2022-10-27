Elkhorn River access sites closing for the season next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn River access sites will close again for the winter season starting next week.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced Thursday that three points will close Nov. 1. The sites — Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and West Maple Road — will reopen again in the spring, on April 1.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.