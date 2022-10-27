Election 2022: Free ride to the polls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need a ride to the polls on Election Day?

Metro says they can help. They announced today anyone will be able to board a Metro bus, ORBT, or MOBY for free on Election Day.

Exercise your right to vote 🗳️

Don't worry about paying a fare 🚌

All Metro, ORBT, and MOBY trips will be fare-free on Nov. 8th's General Election

More info including a map of polling locations & Metro routes 👉 https://t.co/QsGcpD2KCe pic.twitter.com/yZRTA80Pu8 — ORBT (@rideORBT) October 27, 2022

Heartland Bike Share will also be offering free rides and Lyft is offering 50% off rideshares.

This November 8th Roll to the Polls with Heartland Bike Share! On election day, use the promo code VOTE22 on the bcycle app for a free FUN! pass. pic.twitter.com/Xgwl9dO6Bl — Heartland B-cycle (@HeartlandBcycle) October 27, 2022

So get those ballots ready. The midterms are on Tuesday, November 8.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.