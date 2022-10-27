Election 2022: Free ride to the polls
Get those ballots ready. The midterms are on Tuesday, November 8.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need a ride to the polls on Election Day?
Metro says they can help. They announced today anyone will be able to board a Metro bus, ORBT, or MOBY for free on Election Day.
Heartland Bike Share will also be offering free rides and Lyft is offering 50% off rideshares.
So get those ballots ready. The midterms are on Tuesday, November 8.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.