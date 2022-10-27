Douglas County Sheriff investigating threat at Elkhorn middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said there would be “an increased law enforcement presence” at area schools Thursday as authorities investigate a school shooting threat at an Elkhorn middle school.

Elkhorn Public Schools also sent a note out to staff and families letting them know “that we are aware of a threat that was made on social media targeting Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.”

DCSO said in its release that investigators were working with the school district to determine who sent the anonymous threat about the school.

“The DCSO takes the safety and security of our schools and our community very seriously. Individuals that are caught making these terrorist threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the release states.

