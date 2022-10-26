Trump plans rally in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump is planning to host a rally in northeast Iowa next week.

Trump will be in Sioux City next Thursday, Nov. 3. The rally is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Sioux Gateway Airport, about 90 miles northeast of Omaha.

According to the release from Save America, the former president will be stumping for a “slate of Trump-endorsed” GOP candidates, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., with the venue set to open at 2 p.m. Special guests will begin speaking at 4 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the event will need to register online via DonaldTrump.com.

