Trump plans rally in Sioux City

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump is planning to host a rally in northeast Iowa next week.

Trump will be in Sioux City next Thursday, Nov. 3. The rally is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Sioux Gateway Airport, about 90 miles northeast of Omaha.

According to the release from Save America, the former president will be stumping for a “slate of Trump-endorsed” GOP candidates, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., with the venue set to open at 2 p.m. Special guests will begin speaking at 4 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the event will need to register online via DonaldTrump.com.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Nick Henrich
Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season

Latest News

WOWT Election 2022: Understanding the voter ID initiative
Election 2022: Understanding the voter ID initiative
Election 2022: Two weeks from Nebraska elections, safeguards in place
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally