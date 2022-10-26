Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries

A rail strike could be on the horizon.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A second railroad union has rejected its deal with the major U.S. freight railroads, reflecting workers’ increasing frustration with the lack of paid sick time in the industry.

The vote by the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen adds to concerns about the possibility of a strike next month that could cripple the economy. More than 60% of union members opposed the five-year contract, even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

Six smaller rail unions have approved their deals, but all 12 unions must ratify them to prevent a strike.

If a walkout does happen, then Congress may step in to block it and impose terms on the workers.

