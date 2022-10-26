School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport

James McCoy the driver of the car hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person is dead after a fatal Omaha crash Monday morning
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluff’s school bus driver involved in a deadly crash last March pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Police say Kevin Downing was driving a bus when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection at Abbot and E Locust.

James McCoy the driver of the car hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

