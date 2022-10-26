School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluff’s school bus driver involved in a deadly crash last March pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Police say Kevin Downing was driving a bus when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection at Abbot and E Locust.

James McCoy the driver of the car hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

