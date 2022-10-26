Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds and some midweek rain chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with chilly sunshine but end the day with clouds as the sky fills up from the west today. We’ll still be able to warm to near 60 degrees even with the clouds though.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

From those thicker clouds there is a small chance of a spotty shower after 5pm today. Most of us will likely stay dry today though with the best rain chances north of I-80.

Wednesday Rain Chances
Wednesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Better rain chances enter the forecast start Thursday morning and last on and off through the day. The best odds for rain will likely stay west of the Missouri river most of the day leading to the highest rain totals there through Thursday evening.

Rainfall Potential
Rainfall Potential(WOWT)
thursday rain chances
thursday rain chances(WOWT)

As you can see, it may not be a very lucrative rain for those near and east of the river. Warmer air will move in starting Friday lasting into and through the weekend though. Highs will make a run to near 70 degrees by Halloween too.

5 Day Highs
5 Day Highs(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Nick Henrich
Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season

Latest News

Thu PM showers
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend
6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Residents react
6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25,...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere
Heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, buried the area 25 years ago, causing tree...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Digging out cars