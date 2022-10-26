Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds and some midweek rain chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with chilly sunshine but end the day with clouds as the sky fills up from the west today. We’ll still be able to warm to near 60 degrees even with the clouds though.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

From those thicker clouds there is a small chance of a spotty shower after 5pm today. Most of us will likely stay dry today though with the best rain chances north of I-80.

Wednesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Better rain chances enter the forecast start Thursday morning and last on and off through the day. The best odds for rain will likely stay west of the Missouri river most of the day leading to the highest rain totals there through Thursday evening.

Rainfall Potential (WOWT)

thursday rain chances (WOWT)

As you can see, it may not be a very lucrative rain for those near and east of the river. Warmer air will move in starting Friday lasting into and through the weekend though. Highs will make a run to near 70 degrees by Halloween too.

5 Day Highs (WOWT)

