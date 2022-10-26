Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.

Police said the incident began with an attempted traffic stop at around 2 a.m. Wednesday on a gray Dodge Charger.

“The driver refused to stop and drove away,” the police report states.

OPD discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen, at that and the driver, and that Mason had multiple felony warrants out of Lancaster County and Council Bluffs, according to the report.

Officers found the vehicle about two hours later at the motel, the OPD report states. SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene after witnesses there told police they had seen a man assaulting a woman, and saw her and an infant go into the motel room with him.

“It was believed that Mason was holding the victims in the hotel room against their will,” the OPD report states.

Police said the man had barricaded himself in the bathroom of the motel room.

“After deploying chemical munitions, Mason surrendered and was taken into custody,” the release states.

OPD said other agencies, including the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in resolving the incident.

