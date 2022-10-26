Nebraska, Iowa schools selected to receive electric buses

Six school districts in Nebraska and 11 in Iowa were selected by the Biden administration.
Two school districts in our area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two school districts in our area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses.

The White House says the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus” Program is delivering nearly 2,500 electric and low-emission vehicles to nearly 400 districts nationwide.

Six school districts in Nebraska and 11 in Iowa were selected including Logan Magnolia which will receive five buses and IKM-Manning High School which will get one.

99% of the schools selected are in areas that are low-income, rural or serve tribal students.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

