Nebraska, Iowa schools selected to receive electric buses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two school districts in our area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses.

The White House says the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus” Program is delivering nearly 2,500 electric and low-emission vehicles to nearly 400 districts nationwide.

I am delivering remarks in Seattle, Washington on our Administration’s investments in clean school buses. Tune in for this important announcement. https://t.co/kOT6C8lYex — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 26, 2022

Six school districts in Nebraska and 11 in Iowa were selected including Logan Magnolia which will receive five buses and IKM-Manning High School which will get one.

99% of the schools selected are in areas that are low-income, rural or serve tribal students.

