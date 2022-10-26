National Drug Take Back Day in Omaha-metro this Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can drop off medicine anonymously at three locations.
The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is your chance to safely get rid of unused medication.

Those locations are the Hy-Vee near 78th & Cass, the Hy-Vee at North 132nd & California, and the Walgreens at 30th & Lake.

