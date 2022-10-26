National Drug Take Back Day in Omaha-metro this Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is your chance to safely get rid of unused medication.

The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can drop off medicine anonymously at three locations.

Our department is taking part in the DEA National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th from 10am-2pm at three area Omaha locations. Turn in any unneeded medication for safe disposal, no questions asked! pic.twitter.com/ftPY6PIRSf — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 21, 2022

Those locations are the Hy-Vee near 78th & Cass, the Hy-Vee at North 132nd & California, and the Walgreens at 30th & Lake.

