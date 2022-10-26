National Drug Take Back Day in Omaha-metro this Saturday
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can drop off medicine anonymously at three locations.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is your chance to safely get rid of unused medication.
The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can drop off medicine anonymously at three locations.
Those locations are the Hy-Vee near 78th & Cass, the Hy-Vee at North 132nd & California, and the Walgreens at 30th & Lake.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.