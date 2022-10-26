Laurel homicide suspect in custody after released from hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Laurel on August 4 has been released from the hospital.

The suspect Jason Jones, 42, was discharged from CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Jones is facing four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson, and four weapons counts.

Back in the early morning hours of August 4, four people were found shot to death in two different burning homes. People living in the community were living on edge as police tracked down the killer.

The next morning troopers with the NSP SWAT team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was taken to the burn unit in Lincoln where he’s been receiving treatment ever since.

He is now at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.