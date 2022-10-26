Judge sides with fired NYC trash workers in vaccine dispute

(KAUZ)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.

Sitting in Staten Island, state Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio held that the city’s health commissioner overstepped his authority and violated the workers’ due process and equal protection rights when he barred the workers from their jobs.

Porzio also cited Mayor Eric Adams’s lifting of the vaccine mandate for some private employees earlier this year — notably, athletes and entertainers — as evidence that the public worker mandate was arbitrary and unreasonable.

“There is nothing in the record to support the rationality of keeping a vaccination mandate for public employees while vacating the mandate for private sector employees or creating a carveout for certain professions, like artists, athletes or performers,” Porzio wrote. “This is clearly and arbitrary and capricious action because we are dealing with identical unvaccinated people being treated differently by the same administrative agency.”

The city’s law department said Tuesday it had appealed Porzio’s ruling.

MORE: Read the AP's extended story

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

More than 150 people died in a crowd surge during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea.
Americans among victims in deadly Seoul crowd surge
Police are searching for 21-year-old Joseph Castorena after they say he shot and killed his...
Wanted man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s family members
The man is accused of killing several members of his ex-girlfriend's family and trying to kill...
Police searching for suspect in quadruple homicide in Colorado
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the slayings of two teenage girls who were...
Family of teen killed in Delphi speaks after suspect arrested