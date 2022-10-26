Huskers will open 2023 season at Minnesota, host Michigan in late September

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big ten will stick with divisions for one more season and that will likely be it once USC and UCLA join in 2024. Unlike the two previous seasons Nebraska will start the 2023 season week one but it won’t be on a Saturday. The Huskers will open up Thursday night at Minnesota, a potential new head coach would make his debut that night. This will be the sixth consecutive season the program plays its first Big Ten game on the road.

The non-conference games the next three weeks were previously scheduled with games at Colorado and home against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. Nebraska’s first home Big Ten game will come against Michigan September 30th, the Huskers will also host Maryland from the East Division and visit Michigan State.

Keep in mind with the media rights deal the Big Ten says selected Saturday games in the 2023 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates. The full schedule is below.

Aug. 31—at Minnesota (Thursday)

Sept. 9—at Colorado

Sept. 16—Northern Illinois

Sept. 23—Louisiana Tech

Sept. 30—Michigan

Oct. 7—at Illinois

Oct. 14—BYE

Oct. 21—Northwestern

Oct. 28—Purdue

Nov. 4—at Michigan State

Nov. 11—Maryland

Nov. 18—at Wisconsin

Nov. 24—Iowa (Friday

