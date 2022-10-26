Huskers will open 2023 season at Minnesota, host Michigan in late September

The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big ten will stick with divisions for one more season and that will likely be it once USC and UCLA join in 2024. Unlike the two previous seasons Nebraska will start the 2023 season week one but it won’t be on a Saturday. The Huskers will open up Thursday night at Minnesota, a potential new head coach would make his debut that night. This will be the sixth consecutive season the program plays its first Big Ten game on the road.

The non-conference games the next three weeks were previously scheduled with games at Colorado and home against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. Nebraska’s first home Big Ten game will come against Michigan September 30th, the Huskers will also host Maryland from the East Division and visit Michigan State.

Keep in mind with the media rights deal the Big Ten says selected Saturday games in the 2023 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates. The full schedule is below.

Aug. 31—at Minnesota (Thursday)

Sept. 9—at Colorado

Sept. 16—Northern Illinois

Sept. 23—Louisiana Tech

Sept. 30—Michigan

Oct. 7—at Illinois

Oct. 14—BYE

Oct. 21—Northwestern

Oct. 28—Purdue

Nov. 4—at Michigan State

Nov. 11—Maryland

Nov. 18—at Wisconsin

Nov. 24—Iowa (Friday

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Nick Henrich
Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season

Latest News

Nick Henrich
Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
WOWT Big Red Extra: Frost's contract extension released
Big Red Extra: Frost's contract extension released
Nebraska tops Purdue
Huskers stay unbeaten in Big Ten volleyball