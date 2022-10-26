Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chances for a few Thursday showers ahead of a warming trend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances have kept mainly west of the Metro Wednesday, but better rain chances are here Thursday. We’ll look for a morning round of light, hit or miss showers that wraps up midday, this may clip the metro mid morning.

Thursday early morning (wowt)

Thursday mid morning (wowt)

A better chance comes in after 3 PM through the evening. This starts W of the Metro and travels E with a better chance for showers after 7PM around the Omaha Metro.

Thursday afternoon (wowt)

Thursday evening (wowt)

It won’t amount to much! For most we’ll only see .1″ to .25″ or rain through early Friday but a few of our W counties could see .5″.

Rain potential (wowt)

We’ll bounce back to the 60s Friday with sunshine and mid 60s here for the weekend.

5 day forecast (wowt)

Plan on upper 60s for Halloween with a mild night in store for trick-or-treaters.

Trick-or-treat forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.