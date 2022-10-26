Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chances for a few Thursday showers ahead of a warming trend

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances have kept mainly west of the Metro Wednesday, but better rain chances are here Thursday. We’ll look for a morning round of light, hit or miss showers that wraps up midday, this may clip the metro mid morning.

Thursday early morning
Thursday early morning(wowt)
Thursday mid morning
Thursday mid morning(wowt)

A better chance comes in after 3 PM through the evening. This starts W of the Metro and travels E with a better chance for showers after 7PM around the Omaha Metro.

Thursday afternoon
Thursday afternoon(wowt)
Thursday evening
Thursday evening(wowt)

It won’t amount to much! For most we’ll only see .1″ to .25″ or rain through early Friday but a few of our W counties could see .5″.

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

We’ll bounce back to the 60s Friday with sunshine and mid 60s here for the weekend.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

Plan on upper 60s for Halloween with a mild night in store for trick-or-treaters.

Trick-or-treat forecast
Trick-or-treat forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Nick Henrich
Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds and some midweek rain chances
Thu PM showers
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend
6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Residents react
6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25,...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere