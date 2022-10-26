Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chances for a few Thursday showers ahead of a warming trend
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances have kept mainly west of the Metro Wednesday, but better rain chances are here Thursday. We’ll look for a morning round of light, hit or miss showers that wraps up midday, this may clip the metro mid morning.
A better chance comes in after 3 PM through the evening. This starts W of the Metro and travels E with a better chance for showers after 7PM around the Omaha Metro.
It won’t amount to much! For most we’ll only see .1″ to .25″ or rain through early Friday but a few of our W counties could see .5″.
We’ll bounce back to the 60s Friday with sunshine and mid 60s here for the weekend.
Plan on upper 60s for Halloween with a mild night in store for trick-or-treaters.
