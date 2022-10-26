Council Bluffs police identify driver in fiery fatal crash on I-29/I-80

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police say speed was a factor in the crash that killed a Lincoln man.

Police released video from the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-29.

The driver is identified as Darian Davis, 32.

The video from Iowa DOT shows a car heading northbound on I-29 before veering off the road, hitting a pole, and bursting into flames near mile marker 50.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division.

