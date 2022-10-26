Council Bluffs police identify driver in fiery fatal crash on I-29/I-80

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division.
6 News has obtained video of a deadly crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs this weekend.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police say speed was a factor in the crash that killed a Lincoln man.

Police released video from the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-29.

The driver is identified as Darian Davis, 32.

The video from Iowa DOT shows a car heading northbound on I-29 before veering off the road, hitting a pole, and bursting into flames near mile marker 50.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Nick Henrich
Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season

Latest News

DEA National Take Back Drug Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
National Drug Take Back Day in Omaha-metro this Saturday
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer