Council Bluffs police identify driver in fiery fatal crash on I-29/I-80
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police say speed was a factor in the crash that killed a Lincoln man.
Police released video from the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-29.
The driver is identified as Darian Davis, 32.
The video from Iowa DOT shows a car heading northbound on I-29 before veering off the road, hitting a pole, and bursting into flames near mile marker 50.
