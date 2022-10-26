City council approved plan to bring Google Fiber to Omaha
There’s a question about whether the city can charge Google for use of the right-of-way.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha city council approved a plan Tuesday allowing Google to build a fiber optic network in Omaha.
But while many are interested in seeing the service here, there’s a question about whether the city can charge Google for use of the right-of-way.
The city law department says state law doesn’t allow the city to charge Google if it’s putting in broadband—which it would be.
