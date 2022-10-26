City council approved plan to bring Google Fiber to Omaha

There’s a question about whether the city can charge Google for use of the right-of-way.
A new high-speed internet service is in the works for Omaha. Google Fiber wants to provide its new internet services to residents and small businesses.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha city council approved a plan Tuesday allowing Google to build a fiber optic network in Omaha.

But while many are interested in seeing the service here, there’s a question about whether the city can charge Google for use of the right-of-way.

The city law department says state law doesn’t allow the city to charge Google if it’s putting in broadband—which it would be.

