City council approved plan to bring Google Fiber to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha city council approved a plan Tuesday allowing Google to build a fiber optic network in Omaha.

But while many are interested in seeing the service here, there’s a question about whether the city can charge Google for use of the right-of-way.

The city law department says state law doesn’t allow the city to charge Google if it’s putting in broadband—which it would be.

