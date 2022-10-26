Big Ten football: 2023 schedule announced
Huskers will start their season against Minnesota on a Thursday next year.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WOWT) - The Big Ten college football conference on Wednesday morning released its schedule for next year’s games.
The schedule puts Nebraska at Minnesota for a Thursday game on opening week; at Colorado for Week 2; and with a bye week in Week 7.
“The 2023 football season kicks off the conference’s new media rights agreements with CBS, FOX/FS1, Big Ten Network, NBC and NBCUniversal’s Peacock,” the Big Ten news release states.
The 2023 Big Ten Championship will be played on Dec. 2 next year in Indianapolis.
