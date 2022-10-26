Big Ten football: 2023 schedule announced

Huskers will start their season against Minnesota on a Thursday next year.
(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WOWT) - The Big Ten college football conference on Wednesday morning released its schedule for next year’s games.

The schedule puts Nebraska at Minnesota for a Thursday game on opening week; at Colorado for Week 2; and with a bye week in Week 7.

Big Ten released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Big Ten released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(Big Ten)

“The 2023 football season kicks off the conference’s new media rights agreements with CBS, FOX/FS1, Big Ten Network, NBC and NBCUniversal’s Peacock,” the Big Ten news release states.

The 2023 Big Ten Championship will be played on Dec. 2 next year in Indianapolis.

