Bellevue Police: Loaded gun found on OPS high school student

(VNL)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police said Wednesday that officers found a loaded handgun on a student at Bryan High School.

According to the BPD release, police were called at about 9 a.m. Wednesday to assist Omaha Public Schools school resource officer in detaining a 16-year-old student who was “physically resisting them.” A BPD spokesman told 6 News that the student smelled of marijuana.

“A search of the juvenile uncovered a loaded handgun,” the release states.

Bellevue Police said they didn’t believe the teen intended to hurt any students or staff members.

The teen boy was arrested without further incident or injury. He is being held at the Douglas County Youth Correctional Facility, facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon on school property, and possession of stolen property.

