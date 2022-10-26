6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for a messy Wednesday morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl.

Just after 7 AM, a crash just past the Pacific exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue.

At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.

This crash cleared shortly after 8 with normal traffic resuming shortly after that.

Right around 7:30, Dodge was impacted with a crash heading eastbound just past 120th on the Expressway.

Traffic was near a standstill from there all the way back to 168th for over an hour before the accident cleared.

Another crash on eastbound Pacific near 120th complicated the process of finding a good alternate route for drivers.

Meanwhile, two different crashes happened on Giles near 117th, causing slow traffic through that area through the 7 AM hour.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.