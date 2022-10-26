6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl.
Just after 7 AM, a crash just past the Pacific exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue.
At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
This crash cleared shortly after 8 with normal traffic resuming shortly after that.
Right around 7:30, Dodge was impacted with a crash heading eastbound just past 120th on the Expressway.
Traffic was near a standstill from there all the way back to 168th for over an hour before the accident cleared.
Another crash on eastbound Pacific near 120th complicated the process of finding a good alternate route for drivers.
Meanwhile, two different crashes happened on Giles near 117th, causing slow traffic through that area through the 7 AM hour.
