6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for a messy Wednesday morning commute

(Source: KOSA)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl.

Just after 7 AM, a crash just past the Pacific exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue.

At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.

This crash cleared shortly after 8 with normal traffic resuming shortly after that.

Right around 7:30, Dodge was impacted with a crash heading eastbound just past 120th on the Expressway.

Traffic was near a standstill from there all the way back to 168th for over an hour before the accident cleared.

Another crash on eastbound Pacific near 120th complicated the process of finding a good alternate route for drivers.

Meanwhile, two different crashes happened on Giles near 117th, causing slow traffic through that area through the 7 AM hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Nick Henrich
Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season

Latest News

WOWT Police asking for help in investigating deadly Council Bluffs crash
Police asking for help in investigating deadly Council Bluffs crash
WOWT 6 News First Alert Traffic: 5 car crash shuts down part of WB I-80
6 News First Alert Traffic: 5 car crash shuts down part of WB I-80
WOWT 6 News First Alert Traffic: I-80 crash closes freeway for an hour
6 News First Alert Traffic: I-80 crash closes freeway for an hour
WOWT I-80 backed up from semi crash
I-80 backed up from semi crash