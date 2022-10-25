Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Back to dry & sunny fall weather Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is so much colder out the door this morning with temperatures in the 30s for many of us. That brisk start will warm some this afternoon with much more sunshine than we had yesterday. We’ll be able to reach the upper 50s pretty easily.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Along with the sunshine we’ll have much more of a breeze again today. NNW wind gusts up to 30 mph are likely into afternoon.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

It should be a rather calm night after the wind dies down and we’ll again settle into the 30s to start the day Wednesday. Clouds will increase Wednesday leading to a few shower chances in the evening hours. It likely won’t amount to much and the best chances will be north of I-80 with this one.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

There will be another round of showers possible Thursday afternoon and evening too but it likely won’t amount to much either. Overall temperatures stay just below average through Thursday too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

