Police: Father arrested after 3-year-old son finds loaded gun, dies in shooting

Authorities in Ohio say a father has been arrested after his 3-year-old son was killed with his gun. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet, Kendall Hyde and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio has been arrested after his son reportedly found a loaded gun in the home and died in a shooting.

WXIX reports that 37-year-old Deangelo Davis has been charged with endangering children after he left the gun in a place where his kids could access it.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Davis’ kids, ages three and six, had easy access to the firearm, and his 3-year-old son ended up getting shot.

Authorities did not immediately report if the child shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger. The boy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound but later died.

Neighbors said they saw the child’s mother frantically speaking to police and pacing back and forth after the incident.

“The mom was as distraught as you would imagine. She knew that her child was severely [injured], if not dead,” said neighbor Alex Evans. “She was screaming and yelling at him [the father] for bringing a gun into her house. She didn’t know he had a gun.”

Davis is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court in November.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
(MGN)
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Vape injures Omaha woman
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion

Latest News

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves new Costco location in west Omaha
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
The owner of the dogs, 86-year-old Marilyn Pauley, has been a registered kennel owner and dog...
Son of woman killed in fire along with 31 dogs disputes hoarding allegations