OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days.

According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables.

Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there could be delays in pickup.

FCC Environmental is placing a priority on carted garbage and recyclables for collection. Set your paper yardwaste bags out on schedule, however there may be a delay in its collection. pic.twitter.com/HzA2WFmNMl — Wasteline (@WastelineOmaha) October 25, 2022

