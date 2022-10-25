Omaha tourism bounces back to near pre-pandemic levels

(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s tourism outlook is showing strong signs of recovery.

According to Visit Omaha, 2021 saw a rebound for Omaha tourism. Visitors coming to Omaha and greater Douglas County rebounded to 95% of what 2019 saw.

“When you consider that 2019 was a record-breaking year for Omaha tourism, both in visitor volume and visitor spending, to see numbers reflect this level of recovery is a testament to our city and county’s resolve and resilience,” said Visit Omaha executive director Deborah Ward.”

A recent study from Tourism Economics saw 12.7 million people visit the community in 2021. And $1.2 billion was spent by visitors.

Omaha 2019-2021 Tourism Numbers
Omaha 2019-2021 Tourism Numbers(Visit Omaha)

Visit Omaha says two industries played a large role in the recovery. Lodging and recreation were harshly impacted by the pandemic but bounced back strong in 2021.

In 2021, lodging spending went up 94% and surpassed $252 million - which is just 5% below what 2019 saw. Recreation spending also had a large jump, up 40% to $191 million - just 9% below 2019′s numbers.

Visit Omaha also touts a rise in employment from the spending recovery, but to a lesser extent. There was an increase of 1,100 jobs at hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions - reaching a total of 10,450 jobs in 2021. However, that’s just 80% of the pre-pandemic levels.

