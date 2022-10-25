Omaha remembers 1997 snowstorm that saw immense tree damage, power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents remember a snowstorm from 1997 that damaged trees across the city and knocked out power to roughly 150,000 people.

It was the leaves, they were still on the trees in late October of 1997.

Then heavy wet snow fell early in the metro - more than 12 inches. Weighing down the leaf-covered trees, it was just too much for tree branches to take.

All of a sudden Omaha was in a winter storm. The city was declared a disaster area.

At the time former Congressman Hal Daub was the mayor of Omaha. He had a mess to clean up.

“Omaha had just completely revised its emergency preparedness plan that hadn’t been looked at for decades and we had just finished our first tabletop exercise the week before.”

“It was at least four or five days before there was any transit normality because we had to clear the streets. Not just of the wet snow, but of the limbs and debris which were everywhere.”

Daub’s biggest concern was clearing the streets so rescue squads and other first responders could get through.

On top of all the tree damage and snow, there were around 150,000 OPPD customers who were without power.

“You had families trying to get ahold of their relatives and reach out to them because electricity didn’t work, refrigerators didn’t work, freezers didn’t work and food was spoiling.”

The utilities call center was swamped. OPPD had to handle all the calls the 1997 way.

“I just remember the tons of paperwork that we had,” said Cheryl Limbach with OPPD. “All these long tables with paperwork down the line trying to sort them into areas in the city.”

“Back in the 97′ storm our call center was just a small room that had phones that people answered,” said Lee Oneal with OPPD. “We didn’t have any way for huge volumes of calls to roll over to another system, you just got a busy signal.”

“We didn’t have a storm plan then. We didn’t use staging areas, we didn’t have to prioritize calls laid out how you line up for mutual aid crews when they come in.”

6 News was there as OPPD fought the issues and worked to get the lights back on.

The storm of 1997 gave OPPD an education on how to deal with major emergencies.

New technology helped OPPD improve its outage reporting system and made other improvements to its storm plan.

“We have digitized electronic outage management system now, we have mapping mobility in the trucks so we can communicate digitally so we don’t have to, it’s not all phone calls and paper.”

Now lessons have been learned. OPPD has a plan in place and things ran much smoother when winds hit the area last summer knocking out power to 188,000 OPPD customers and outside crews came to town to help restore power.

“Like our storm last July, we brought in 200-300 outside contractors. If you don’t have a plan for them when they show up it’s just organized chaos.”

“We have a plan laid out. We have staging area managers, we have logistics teams, we have ways for them to connect to our systems, we can send them information.”

Another major improvement is that OPPD now has a year-round plan to keep trees away from power lines.

After the 97′ storm, tree trimming became an organized program. “In the last few years, we’ve been steadily stepping it up to try to prevent exactly what happened that day.”

OPPD says the 1997 snow event led to major improvements, from emergency response planning to media relations. Officials believe the lessons learned made the utility stronger.

According to OPPD, it took 11 days before power was fully restored to its 150,000 customers in 1997. In July of 2021, it took about seven days to restore power to 188,000 customers who lost electricity.

The storm also took a major toll on trees in the area.

“We believe 95% of the trees in Omaha were damaged,” said Stacy Hughes with Terry Hughes Tree Service.

Stacy’s father started the company in 1961.

Stacy says the storm of 1997 had his phones ringing off the hook.

“We took 1,800 calls in 10 hours from our customer base on that day after the storm. Trees just destroyed, to branches on houses, power lines, you name it. Just total destruction of the trees.”

Hughes had to hire and train extra staff. His company worked exclusively on storm work for more than a year after the storm.

The disaster pulled Omaha closer together, everyone knew clean-up would take a major effort. Daub called on the people of Omaha to help put the city back together.

“Every church in town brought people in from all over the country. They brought people with a hundred chainsaws two days after and were immensely helpful in the volunteer scene.”

“The great human response of neighbor helping neighbor and volunteerism that I witnessed for that two-week period of time was just indiscernible.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.