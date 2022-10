OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to New Cassel Retirement Center about upcoming events! October is their mission month with a Food Drive for Homeless Veterans, National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Oct. 26th at 1p.m. and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Find out more in today’s interview!

