Omaha double-murder suspect extradited, now in Douglas County jail

The suspect who was arrested in Des Moines is a relative of two women killed in August
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect is back in Omaha after being arrested in Iowa more than two months ago.

Monday, an Iowa judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter’s case to be transferred to Douglas County.

Gage Walter, 27
Gage Walter, 27

Walter was brought back to Omaha Tuesday afternoon and is now in Douglas County Jail.

He faces two charges of first-degree murder, one charge of attempted first-degree murder, and three charges of using a weapon to commit a felony.

Walter is accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets. He’s also accused of attacking a man with a hammer outside a supermarket at 29th and Leavenworth streets the day before the homicides.


