Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control.

The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states.

Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there.

Republicans in Nebraska’s Legislature need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.

