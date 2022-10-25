Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve.

Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard.

The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.

It’s between Offutt Air Force Base and base housing.

“It’s very important for us to be a part of that because the National Guard has always been part of the fabric of a community,” said Col. Brent Flachsbart with the Nebraska National Guard.

In two years this will become the 43rd readiness center in Nebraska.

A place for nearly 400 national guardsmen and women to train on weekends. For a handful of other units such as the civil support team, those who respond to all chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents, this will be their home.

“We’re seeing dirt moved and we hope to see a ribbon cutting in how many months? 24 months,” said Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer.

Besides soldiers deployed to overseas hot spots, the National Guard is Nebraska’s ‘get-things-done’ team when trouble surfaces at home.

They helped rescue Nebraskans stranded during historic flooding.

During wildfires, they’ve worked to evacuate neighbors safely and protect valuable property.

“When I hear people say these days that young people don’t have the drive or dedication, I always point them to the National Guard,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Because the young men and women who volunteer do so knowing they will be deployed, 25 years ago that was not the case.

As the general said, Nebraska soldiers are only as good as their training, and that’s what this place is all about.

The federal government contributed $29 million to the project. The state put in nearly $8 million.

The readiness center should open in two years.

