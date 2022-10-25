Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.

Since June of 2021, LSO and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha has identified approximately 45 thefts that have occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin totaling $9 million in loss. LSO said that this organized, criminal enterprise is based out of Miami, Florida and has been targeting beef and pork packaging plants in those six states.

On Thursday, HSI Omaha, LSO and the Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from HSI Miami El Dorado Task Force South identified and arrested three individuals in the criminal enterprise, recovering three tractor-trailers with stolen items valued at $550,000.

LSO said the three people that were arrested were 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami, Florida area.

The three were arrested under 18 U.S. Code 2314 Transportation of Stolen Goods and 18 U.S. Code 1956 Money Laundering.

This investigation is ongoing and is part of Homeland Security Investigations-Omaha and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Task Force.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.