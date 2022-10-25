Joseph: Huskers linebacker Henrich out for the season

Nick Henrich
Nick Henrich
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the season.

Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph confirmed during his weekly news conference Tuesday morning that the team captain’s knee injury would keep him off the field for the rest of his sophomore season.

Injuries kept the Omaha native and graduate of Burke High School from playing a full season in his first year. According to Nebraska Athletics, he made his Husker debut in 2019 against No. 15 Wisconsin, playing on special teams. It was the only game he appeared in his redshirt season.

“Henrich earned his 14th consecutive start in the season opener (this year) against Northwestern, when he finished with nine tackles,” the NA website states, also noting that he started five games this year and totaled 37 tackles.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

