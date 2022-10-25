Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Better rain chances are here Thursday. We’ll look for a morning round of light, hit or miss showers that wraps up midday. A better chance comes in after 3 PM through the evening.

Thu AM showers (wowt)

Thu PM showers (wowt)

It won’t amount to much! For most we’ll only see .1″ to .25″ or rain through early Friday.

Rain potential (wowt)

We’ll bounce back to the 60s Friday with sunshine and mid 60s here for the weekend and Halloween.

Next 5 days (wowt)

