Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

Better rain chances are here Thursday. We’ll look for a morning round of light, hit or miss showers that wraps up midday. A better chance comes in after 3 PM through the evening.

Thu AM showers
Thu AM showers(wowt)
Thu PM showers
Thu PM showers(wowt)

It won’t amount to much! For most we’ll only see .1″ to .25″ or rain through early Friday.

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

We’ll bounce back to the 60s Friday with sunshine and mid 60s here for the weekend and Halloween.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
(MGN)
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Residents react
6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25,...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere
Heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, buried the area 25 years ago, causing tree...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Digging out cars
The heavy snow that blanketed the Omaha-metro overnight Oct. 25, 1997, caused many branches to...
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Falling trees