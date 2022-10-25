City Council approves new Costco location in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the City Council unanimously approved re-zoning a piece of property in west Omaha to become a new Costco location.

Neighbors near the proposed third store location, at 180th Street and West Maple Road, voiced concerns during public comment at a previous council meeting, citing traffic problems in the areas around existing Costco locations.

Renderings from the company have shown a potential layout of the property, which includes an exit from the Costco parking lot at 178th and Emmet streets, giving drivers a direct shot into the neighborhood — another concern voiced by residents in the area.

But Costco officials said the new location would work to alleviate traffic issues, providing double the amount of pumps located closer to major city roads and away from neighborhood streets.

In agreeing to re-zone the property from agricultural to commercial, councilmembers also cited that the new store would help the city’s economy, offering additional jobs.

