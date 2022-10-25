Burn ban in place for Pottawattamie County

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County is on a burn ban until further notice.

According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, a county-wide burn ban was implemented Tuesday morning due to dry and windy conditions.

Current weather conditions increase the risk of wildfires and can put first responders at risk.

“With the dry and windy conditions, the risk of a fast-moving wildfire is increased, as witnessed recently in Lancaster County, Montgomery County and Harrison County; large, rapidly advancing fires proved difficult to contain and prompted evacuations.”

Although rain is possible in the forecast, the Emergency Management Agency doesn’t expect it to help much.

“Despite yesterday’s rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, accumulation amounts will yield little to no relief from the continuing moisture deficits in the county and region,” the Emergency Management Agency said.

The burn ban prohibits all open and controlled burns in Pottawattamie County. The ban will stay in place throughout the harvest, or until environmental conditions improve.

Burning of yard waste, tree debris, agricultural ground and set-asides, trash and other items is not allowed during the ban.

Citizens are also reminded by the Emergency Management Agency to not throw out cigarettes from cars.

Anyone caught disobeying the burn ban could be subject to a misdemeanor charge and could be given a citation or even arrested. They would also be liable for any damages resulting from a fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.