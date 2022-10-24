Woman, 29 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An 86-year-old woman and 29 dogs were killed in a Phoenix house fire Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the home around 12:45 p.m., when they rescued the woman and took her to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.

Firefighters were able to save nine dogs and take them to the Arizona Humane Society, but 28 of the dogs died at the home. AHS said early Monday morning that another dog had died, bringing the total to 29.

AHS said two of the surviving eight dogs have a “guarded prognosis.” They described the situation as seemingly being “hoard-like conditions,” with many of the dogs being underweight and having ticks, matted fur, and urine-soaked fur.

Fire officials are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Portion of Highway 275 in Cuming County closed briefly due to fire
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created a large amount of smoke
Fire crews battle large field fire in Harrison County

Latest News

Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Man forced to rake his way into home due to massive tumbleweed pile
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega
Nebraska students have best test scores in math, reading in Nation’s Report Card
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe