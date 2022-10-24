Thieves attempt to steal south Lincoln ATM

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at Westgate Bank Monday morning. Officers arrived at the 2037 S. 17th St. location shortly after 4 a.m.

According to LPD, a caller said unknown individuals were using a truck in an attempt to pull the ATM from its foundation. Arriving officers found an abandoned 2005 Ram 1500 and a damaged ATM.

LPD said there was no monetary loss from the ATM, but damage to the machine and its surrounding infrastructure is estimated at $105,000.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. LPD asks anyone with information to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Portion of Highway 275 in Cuming County closed briefly due to fire
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created a large amount of smoke
Fire crews battle large field fire in Harrison County

Latest News

(MGN)
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
Vape injures Omaha woman
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
Several displaced after Monday morning Omaha fire
Omaha house fire displaces 3, cause under investigation