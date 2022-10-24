Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers possible today, cooler fall air settles in this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front barreled through overnight dragging in much cooler air for the week ahead. Our high today was likely near 76 between midnight and 3am before the front moved through. Now we’ll settle into the 50s for the rest of the day.

Thankfully the wind won’t be all that strong on the back side of this front. Northwest gusts up near 20-25 mph should be the worst of it.

There is a shower chance during the day as well. Best chances will be south and southeast of the metro with hopefully a few tenths of an inch of rain to go around. A few showers are possible in the metro during the day as well but most should be light and not amount to much.

Cloud will clear tonight and the weather will be quiet heading into the middle of the week. Highs near 60 are likely for the majority of the week too.

