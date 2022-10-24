Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

(3TV/CBS 5)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday.

The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii.

Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be an Assistant Police Chief with the Metro Community College Police Department.

He has also been working as a part-time officer with the Bennington Police Department since his retirement from Omaha Police.

Sundermeier’s son, Mike Sundermeier, is also an Omaha Police Officer.

