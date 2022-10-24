Omaha mayor to undergo cataract surgeries

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is scheduled to have two cataract surgeries, according to an email her office sent out Monday afternoon.

Stothert will undergo the first surgery on Tuesday, then work from home through Thursday, the email states. She will follow a similar pattern for a second cataract surgery four weeks later, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, returning to the office on the following Thursday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cataract surgery is a very common outpatient procedure typically performed by an ophthalmologist.

“Having a cataract can be like looking through a foggy or dusty car windshield. Things may look blurry, hazy or less colorful,” according to the American Academy of Ophthamology.

