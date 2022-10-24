Omaha house fire displaces 3, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight fire resulted in roughly $100,000 in damages and left three people displaced.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a one-story house near 79th and Vernon Avenues at 1:25 a.m. Monday for a fire alarm response.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the right side of the home. The fire had also communicated west to a nearby home as well.

The fire also came in contact with a gas main on the right side of the original home.

After a short time, the fire was declared under control, but a portion of the fire was still being fed by the gas main. M.U.D. was on the scene and attempted to shut down the gas main.

Two adults and a child were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was contacted for assistance.

All occupants exited the house before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused roughly $100,000 in total damages to the home and its contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

