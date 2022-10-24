Omaha Fire Department Station 24 welcomes new medic unit

The Omaha Fire Department now has more services available to help serve northeast and north central Omaha.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for the Omaha Fire Department and for residents.

Station 24 on Fontenelle Boulevard now has a new medic unit. It will help serve areas of Northeast and North central Omaha.

The Omaha Fire Department did a study looking at which areas have a high volume of EMS calls and determined this was the best spot.

“So Med 25 being in service, it will help reduce the call load of those areas out in North Omaha and help the citizens of Omaha get a quicker response from that ambulance,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

The station now has two units and one engine in total.

