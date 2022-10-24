New recruits welcomed at Omaha Fire Department fast-track training

The Omaha Fire Department is officially welcoming all 10 of its new fast-track recruits.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is officially welcoming all 10 of its new fast-track recruits.

Monday is their first day in the department’s training academy.

They’ve all worked as firefighters before in other departments from all over. Some nearby like Papillion and Bellevue, and others coming from out of state.

In their first four weeks, they’ll be working with the training staff, then they’ll start their field training for the next year.

With the wildfires out of Lancaster County and the ongoing drought, it’s important for new recruits to be well-versed in how OFD responds to emergencies.

“So we saw that fire in Lancaster County so we learned from that, hey things can change quickly with the wind, with the drought so just be careful,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. “We are aware of it in Omaha, we know to be on alert we train for this thing quite a bit.”

Mayor Jean Stothert and Fire Chief Dan Olsen were also part of Monday’s welcome ceremony.

