Nebraska students have best test scores in math, reading in Nation’s Report Card

Nebraska’s 2022 fourth and eighth graders scored higher than the national average and higher than most other states in math and reading.
A release Monday shows Nebraska students’ scores are among the best in the country on national math and reading assessments.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A release Monday shows Nebraska students’ scores are among the best in the country on national math and reading assessments.

While that’s the good news, the bad news is our scores are lower. Scores were down in all four tests nationally and locally.

While Nebraska scores showed declines, they weren’t as large as most states and students continued to score at or above the national average in each test.

Nebraska’s 2022 fourth and eighth graders scored higher than the national average and higher than most other states in math and reading.

No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math.

Only one state scored higher in eighth-grade math.

