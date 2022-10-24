Morning house fire knocked down quickly by Omaha firefighters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Monday morning fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters, but still caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews were sent to a house fire near 24th and Arbor Street at 8:31 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes.

All occupants managed to evacuate before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

OFD says the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire caused roughly $62,500 in damages to the structure and its contents.

