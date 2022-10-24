Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage.

Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.

Two firefighters with the Crete Fire Department were injured. One firefighter has serious injuries and another has minor injuries.

Five structures including three homes were destroyed by the fires Sunday night. There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said he couldn’t recall a wildfire of this magnitude in the county and was appreciative of everyone who stepped up to help out.

About 120-150 firefighters from 18 agencies helped contain the fire Sunday.

Lincoln Southwest High School served as a shelter for families who needed to evacuate Sunday night. Sheriff Wagner said as of late Sunday night, one family and their pets were at the school.

The Lancaster Event Center helped house 70 head of cattle and horses that were in the fire’s path.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission helped provide traffic control.

Lancaster County Emergency Management issued a disaster declaration Sunday in order to receive aid from the state or federal government as needed.

