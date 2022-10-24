Lancaster County displaced residents are able to return home after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ominous scene in the skies Sunday night didn’t deter farmers and firefighters from battling the wind-swept blaze in Lancaster county.

”Good people,” Dwayne Pospisil, Lincoln farmer said.

Pospisil and his family said it would’ve been a lot worse if it was not for the volunteers. His land near Southwest 86th and Princeton Road was one of the properties scorched by the flames.

“It was moving fast and it was whipping in circles and jumping everywhere,” Pospisil said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, there were more than 100 people from 18 different agencies that helped battle the fire Sunday, and they weren’t the only ones on the front lines.

“When this sort of thing happens it’s sort of overwhelming and all of the sudden you have farmers that just hop in their tractors, volunteers that respond with rural fire and all we have to do is stay out of their way and let them do their job,” said Lancaster Sheriff Terry Wagner.

Pospisil and his family chose to stay and fight the fire along with the firefighters and volunteers. Despite his burned land, his home was saved.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Lancaster Sheriff’s office provided an update. The fire has been put out and residents were able to return to their homes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.