Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Getting warmer with another chance for showers

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and soggy start to the work week we are in for a warm up! We’ll feel it kick in Tuesday with highs making the climb into the upper 50s in the Metro under sunny skies. The day will bring occasional gusts into the 20s, overall a nice fall day.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

From here we’ll get a bit warmer as highs return to the low 60s by the middle of the week. We also have a chance for rain to look forward to mid to late week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday AM. This may bring a shower or two for areas NW of the Metro Wednesday... better rain chances here Thursday evening and overnight into Friday.

Thursday rain chances
Thursday rain chances(wowt)

Right now, this is set to clear ahead of the Friday AM commute with sunshine and mid 60s here for the weekend and Halloween.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

