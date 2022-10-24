Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

A relative of the two women killed in August in south Omaha was arrested in Des Moines.
It’s been almost two months since the brutal murders of two women in South Omaha.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska.

Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.

Gage Walter, 27
Gage Walter, 27(Polk County Jail)

Iowa investigators say Walter led officers on a chase in a stolen PT Cruiser allegedly taken from the Omaha murder scene.

Monday morning, an Iowa judge ordered his case to be transferred to Douglas County to face the more serious charges. 6 News WOWT has learned the Omaha-metro fugitive team is expected to pick up Walter on Tuesday.

RELATED: Family frustrated over slow extradition of Omaha double-murder suspect

Nebraska investigators have also charged him with attempted murder for allegedly attacking a man with a hammer outside a supermarket at 29th and Leavenworth streets the day before the homicides.

His family has said Walter has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Portion of Highway 275 in Cuming County closed briefly due to fire
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created a large amount of smoke
Fire crews battle large field fire in Harrison County

Latest News

Thieves attempt to steal south Lincoln ATM
Vape injures Omaha woman
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
Several displaced after Monday morning Omaha fire
Omaha house fire displaces 3, cause under investigation