Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska.

Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.

Iowa investigators say Walter led officers on a chase in a stolen PT Cruiser allegedly taken from the Omaha murder scene.

Monday morning, an Iowa judge ordered his case to be transferred to Douglas County to face the more serious charges. 6 News WOWT has learned the Omaha-metro fugitive team is expected to pick up Walter on Tuesday.

Nebraska investigators have also charged him with attempted murder for allegedly attacking a man with a hammer outside a supermarket at 29th and Leavenworth streets the day before the homicides.

His family has said Walter has a history of mental illness.

