David’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds with spotty storms this evening

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record warmth spread across the area today with highs topping out in the upper 80s for many of us. New record highs were set in Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk this afternoon. Omaha topped out at 87 degrees, breaking the old record of 84.

Record Highs Today
Record Highs Today(WOWT)

With the hot conditions came powerful winds gusting up to 50mph at times. The winds combined with very dry air to create extreme fire conditions across much of Nebraska and Iowa. As of this writing, several wildfires have broken out and have been spreading quickly due to the gusty winds prompting some evacuations. Winds will remain very strong this evening continuing to bring high fire danger. Winds should finally start to weaken by around Midnight.

In addition, a few storms are possible this evening as a cold front approaches. While widespread storms are not expected, any isolated storm that is able to develop could produce small hail as well as damaging wind gusts. Storms will remain possible through about 1 or 2am. The cold front will move through the metro around that time, ending the storm threat and dropping temperatures into the 50s for the rest of Monday morning.

A Few Strong Storms This Evening
A Few Strong Storms This Evening(WOWT)

Monday will be cooler with highs in the 50s, a little closer to average for this time of year. Light rain showers are likely across far southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa. However the bulk of this rain will stay just south and east of the Omaha metro. We may see a light showers, but it will not amount to much. Rain should move out of the area Monday night.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

The rest of the week will feature more typical fall weather with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. We may see a few more showers Thursday night, but again rainfall totals will be on the light side.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

