Council Bluffs Police seek witnesses to deadly crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly crash over the weekend along Interstate 29.

The crash was reported at 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes approaching the 24th Street exit. A caller advised that a vehicle was on the side of the interstate on fire. The person was not sure if anyone was in the vehicle.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. It appeared the vehicle struck a sign pole and split apart, causing a large debris field.

Officers found one person dead inside the front half of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division at 712-890-5169.

The identity of the victim was not known to police.

