Council Bluffs Police seek witnesses to deadly crash

Deadly Crash
Deadly Crash(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly crash over the weekend along Interstate 29.

The crash was reported at 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes approaching the 24th Street exit. A caller advised that a vehicle was on the side of the interstate on fire. The person was not sure if anyone was in the vehicle.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. It appeared the vehicle struck a sign pole and split apart, causing a large debris field.

Officers found one person dead inside the front half of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division at 712-890-5169.

The identity of the victim was not known to police.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Portion of Highway 275 between Beemer and Wisner closed briefly due to fire
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created a large amount of smoke
Fire crews battle large field fire in Harrison County
NSAA Football
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets

Latest News

Vape injures Omaha woman
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Warning: Some of the pictured injuries are unsettling
Vape explosion injures Omaha woman
Evacuations prompted due to field fire near border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in Iowa